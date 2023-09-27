Mintec Ends Partnership With Beroe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mintec , a global leader in commodity data and procurement solutions, has ended its marketing partnership with Beroe Inc. as part of an extensive review of its partnership strategy.

After careful consideration, Mintec has decided to end the partnership with Beroe. This decision was made in alignment with Mintec's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality services to our valued clients.

As a result of this decision, it is important to note that any content previously distributed through Beroe, including a selection of Mintec Commodity Indices (MCIs), is no longer available. In future, there will be no Mintec content accessible via the Beroe platform.

Mintec remains steadfast in its dedication to providing exceptional commodity price data, market intelligence and price forecasts associated with its procurement solutions directly to our clients. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the most accurate and comprehensive information to support business needs.

