Gluten Free Snacks Market Projected To Experience 8.3% CAGR Revenue To Boost Cross $1.8 Billion By 2031

The demand for gluten free snacks has grown in recent years. People's adherence to gluten free diets has increased.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Gluten Free Snacks Market by Product Type (Nutrition Bars, Candy Bars, Salty Snacks, Nuts, Others), by Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Drugstores and Pharmacies, E commerce, Others), by Generation (Millennials, Generation X, Baby boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The gluten free snacks market was valued at $843.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Growing awareness about gluten intolerance along with surging awareness about health consciousness among the global population will boost the growth of the global gluten free snacks market. Furthermore, a surge in the number of celiac patients and gluten-related allergies will create huge demand for gluten free snacks. In addition, the surging popularity of convenience diets among the millennial population will create new growth avenues for the global industry. However, huge product costs and easy availability of substitute food products such as functional foods and food supplements can put brakes on the global industry.

The demand for gluten free snacks has grown in recent years. People's adherence to gluten free diets has increased, in part because of greater awareness of gluten related illnesses, particularly celiac disease, but primarily because of the common notion that a gluten free diet is better. For instance, according to The American College of Gastroenterology, they estimate that in 2020, The prevalence of biopsy-confirmed Celiac disease (CD) is estimated at 0.7%, while diagnosis based on serology is estimated at 1.4% of the population. Thus, growing obesity and related health problems are likely to increase gluten free snacks market demand during forecast period.

On basis of distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gluten free snacks market share. Furthermore, the e commerce segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, this same segment is slated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the assessment period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline is subject to surging preference of consumers towards online purchase of gluten free snacks due to its easy access and convenience.

However, there are several barriers to the expansion of gluten free snacks industry, including the high cost of gluten free items, their scarcity, and misunderstandings around gluten free diets. On the other hand, difficulties in the production of gluten free goods present a problem for those who make such goods.

According to the gluten free snacks market trends, on the basis of product type, the candy bars segment was the significant contributor to the market, with $123.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $320.9 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Since celiac disease is a common disease according to the National Institutes of Health, the market is growing as more people become afflicted with it. Celiac disease can be triggered by a protein called gluten. In addition, the demand for gluten free candy bars is being fueled by the fact that they are a healthier alternative to regular candy bars. The market for gluten free candy bars is expanding as people have become more aware of the health advantages of eating low-calorie and gluten free products.

Freedom Foods Group Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V.

Mondelez International Inc.

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Quinoa Corporation

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Valeo Foods Group Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global gluten free snacks market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

According to the Gluten free snacks market opportunities, region wise, Europe garnered the major gluten free snacks market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its market share throughout gluten free snacks market forecast period. In 2021, Europe is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for gluten free goods. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increase in consumer health consciousness, the rise in the number of celiac disease cases, the prevalence of wheat intolerance, the ease with which gluten free products can be found in almost all grocery stores, the rise in demand for gluten free bakery goods, the improvement of distribution channels, and the increase in marketing efforts. In addition, it is anticipated to expand quickly over the course of the forecast period due to the rising popularity of prepared meals and frozen foods free of gluten.

By Region, Europe contributed notably toward the global gluten free snacks market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global gluten free snacks market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. The growth of the regional market over the anticipated timeline is owing to rise in product penetration in countries such as Germany and surging product demand from millennial population in Europe.

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gluten free snacks market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gluten free snacks market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the gluten free snacks market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

