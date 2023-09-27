Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Barclays Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a bilateral meeting with CEO of the British Bank Barclays, CS Venkatakrishnan. This was on the sidelines of his recent visit to the friendly United Kingdom.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the common interests of both parties were discussed, especially in the economic and financial fields, as well as developing ways to enhance joint cooperation.