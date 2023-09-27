Minister Al Kaabi Concludes Working Visit To Tokyo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi concluded a working visit to Japan during which he held meetings with Japanese officials and executives on cooperation in the field of energy.

Minister Al Kaabi met in Tokyo with H E Nishimura Yasutoshi, the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan for a discussion of bilateral relations in the field of energy between Qatar and Japan and means to enhance them. Minister Al Kaabi also held high level discussions with senior executives of major Japanese energy, power, and shipping companies and partners on existing and future energy cooperation.

They included meetings with JERA, Chubu Electric, Tohoku Electric, Marubeni, Mitsui, Mitsubishi, Idemitsu, Cosmo, JAPEX, LNG Japan, Iwatani, Chiyoda, NYK Line, K-Line, MOL and Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Minister Al Kaabi was accompanied on the visit and talks by a delegation of senior QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG executives.