Indulge In Nando's Culinary Peri-Fection With Cabo Sosatie Sizzler And NEW Cataplana

Calling all food enthusiasts and spice aficionados! Nando's, the globally beloved experts in flame-grilled, PERi-PERi chicken, is turning up the heat this season with the debut of not one, but two sensational new dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. Allow us to introduce the Cabo Sosatie Sizzler and the Cataplana – two extraordinary creations that celebrate Nando's flavours in a unique way.

Nando's proudly presents these delectable dishes at an irresistible price of QR 65 each. With a shared commitment to craftsmanship, these creations are poised to take center stage this season.

Cabo Sosatie Sizzler: The Sizzle that Steals the Show!

Prepare for a taste sensation like no other with the Cabo Sosatie Sizzler! Brace yourself as succulent Sosaties are basted in Nando's famous PERi-PERi sauce, flame-grilled to perfection, and delivered to your table on a sizzling hot plate with some extra flavoured sauce on the side to pour over. This extraordinary creation is served alongside Spicy Rice, grilled vegetables bursting with freshness, and warm tortilla bread. Please note that the Cabo Sosatie Sizzler is exclusively available for dine-in, giving you a front-row seat to the sizzling spectacle that is sure to elevate your dining experience.

The Cabo Sosatie Sizzler and Cataplana are not just delicious; they embody the spirit of Nando's – bold, flavorful, and unforgettable.

Lift the lid on Nando's saucy new Cataplana

Cataplana, the dazzling star of this season's menu, is a culinary masterpiece showcasing flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken thighs, saucy corn, and fragrant spicy rice, all elegantly united under a luscious cheese sauce. Served in a traditional copper dish, Cataplana is a feast for the senses. Available for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway, it's the perfect choice for those who want to savor Nando's flavors in the comfort of their own home or enjoy a delightful meal at any of the 10 Nando's locations in Qatar.

