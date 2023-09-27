PSG, Jordan Launch New Collection Featuring Emblematic Elephant Print

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A few days after celebrating the fifth anniversary of their collaboration, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveil the club's third collection for the 2023/2024 season. For the first time, the iconic elephant print, which made the Jumpman brand a global success, will appear on a football jersey.

Designed to worn for major fixtures, the jersey has been donned by the Parisians for the first time during the UEFA Champions League vs Borrusia Dortnumbd on September 19 at the Parc des Princes.

With this collection, including gameday, training and lifestyle products, Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan Brandare starting a new chapter in their exclusive partnership. This third range features a unique and elegant colour palette, made up of understated tones of grey and beige with black details and flashes of orange.

An iridescent tint enhances the design of some of the items in the collection, including the jersey.

The apparel designed by Jordan Brand is coupled with an Air Jordan 6 Low and Jumpman Peat 3 shoes, both in the same colours as the rest of the range. To boost the launch of this THIRD 23/24 collection and celebrate the elephant print's first appearance in the world of football, Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan Brand are dipping into the archives. A campaign inspired by the emblematic series of adverts filmed with Michael Jordan and Spike Leeback in 1988 highlights the diversity of the collection in an original and creative way.

This new kit will be worn by the men's football team and joins the rest of the club's kits for the season, following the unveiling of the home kit in May and the away kit in July.

The new jersey, and lifestyle range is now available at PSG Store Villagio Mall.