Israeli strikes hit 3 Hamas posts in Eastern Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Israel confirmed that its military forces carried out airstrikes on three military observation posts affiliated with the Hamas movement located in the eastern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army released a statement indicating that these strikes were conducted using drones, targeting two military posts in the areas of Bureij and Jabalya. In a separate announcement, the Israeli military reported that a drone was deployed to strike another Hamas post located near the Gaza security fence.



The timing of these airstrikes follows a series of protests led by Palestinian youth, which have frequently escalated into violent confrontations with Israeli security forces. These demonstrations have been ongoing for several days and have raised tensions in the region.



It's crucial to note that the Gaza Strip has been subject to a severe and enduring Israeli blockade since 2007. This blockade has had a devastating impact on the lives of its approximately 2.3 million residents, leading to acute shortages of essential goods such as food, fuel, and medicines. The situation in Gaza remains a contentious and deeply entrenched issue in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides holding divergent perspectives on its causes and consequences.

