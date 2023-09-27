New Season Menu At Banana Island's Q Lounge Restaurant

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Entice your palate and experience the New Season Menu of Q Lounge at Banana Island, featuring an array of well-loved authentic Indian and international dishes tastefully revamped by their talented chefs – elevating the already delicious flavours on offer. These culinary delights have been crafted together by Executive Chef Ian Minnis and Executive Sous Chef Kishore Rout.

For starters, do not miss out on the refreshing Quinoa and Prawns Salad, the Avocado Caprese Salad, and the Stuffed Eggplant and Halloumi. Prepare yourself for the satisfying main dishes such as the smoky, juicy and succulent Tandoori Crusted Salmon. If you are a meat lover and fond of mix grills, highly recommended is the Royal Indian Kebab Platter bursting with spices. You will also never go wrong with the very succulent Lamb Shank Biriyani. However, the mouthwatering Bamboo Biriyani is the Chef's Special, which is offered every Sunday for lunch and dinner, from 12 noon to 10.30 pm.

Bamboo Biriyani is a visually striking and flavourful rice dish that originates from South India. It is a creative variation of the traditional biriyani, which is usually made with fragrant traditional spices, vegetables, and mixed with your choice of meat or seafood - stuffed and served in a bamboo tube.

A perfect sweet ending to a sumptuous meal would be the Coconut Meringue Tube, a crisp exterior yet with a creamy center and mixed berries, an innovation of their Pastry Chef Basker Babu.

Escape the hustle and bustle of Doha for an exquisite dining experience at Q Lounge. For reservations, please call or WhatsApp +974 6003 0776.

