The Largest Oktoberfest In The Country Returns To Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa

Running for over 11 years, the world-famous Bavarian festival 'Oktoberfest' is happening once again at the iconic InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. This year, enjoy double the fun as we celebrate Oktoberfest two weekends in a row at the exciting Wiesn Tent. Known as one of the biggest events in the city, the hotel is expecting to host over a thousand guests in its unique tent each evening.

Guests can indulge in a scrumptious German buffet with signature Bavarian dishes as well as Munich's famous beverages. The popular“Sweet Chilli Band” will be specially flown in from Austria, and is all set to rock the crowd once more with their folk music along with international hits.

Oktoberfest is an annual event originating from Münich in 1810, and it attracts millions of tourists to the city every year. In Qatar, the Oktoberfest at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has consistently been one of the most-anticipated events in the city where guests can look forward to the real atmosphere of this famous festival.

Do not forget to put on your lederhosen and dirndls!

Oans, Zwoa, Gsuffa!

19 - 20 & 26 - 27 October - QAR 285 per person

Tickets include entry and a dinner buffet. Beverages are sold separately.

Doors open from 8pm.

Guests must be 21 years old and above to enter. Original Qatar ID or passport is required.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, please call +974 4484 4919 or email [email protected] .

Book your tickets now:

