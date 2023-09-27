Iran FM denounces certain countries for “indefensible” support of Quran burning

(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, has criticized several countries for their “indefensible” support for the scorching of holy book in the pretext of freedom of expression.



Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States, on Sunday in New York, outside of the General Assembly session of the United Nations.



“In the world’s current situation that divine books are being desecrated, dialogue between the leaders and followers of the Abrahamic religions is more important than ever,” he stated.



Amir Abdollahian went on by declaring, “The move by certain governments to issue permission for the desecration of religious sanctities and divine books under the pretext of freedom of expression is totally indefensible.”



The Iranian Leader Raisi’s address at the UN General Assembly, in which he raised a copy of the Quran and condemned the latest offensive Quran burnings in Sweden as well as Denmark, was pointed out by the minister as well.

