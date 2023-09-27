FBS Unveils Best Day Trading Strategies For 2023

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KULAL LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - FBS, a leading global trading platform, shares insights into the appealing strategies for stock day trading in 2023. FBS outlines the criteria for fruitful stock selection and lists favored stocks for day CFD-trading.



Day trading, characterized by rapid buying and selling decisions within a single trading day, has surged in popularity, with over 20 percent of traders having experimented with this risky yet promising strategy at least once. As a global broker with over a decade of experience in financial markets, FBS is committed to providing traders with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions in the fast-paced trading environment.



FBS identifies a successful day trading strategy as the one based on a careful selection of stocks according to five criteria: volume, liquidity, volatility, price segment, and the news. According to FBS, the golden rule lies behind prioritizing higher volume stocks for efficient trade execution, favoring stocks with higher liquidity for swift entries and exits, assessing the speed and magnitude of price movements to make profit vs. risk estimations, choosing stocks with suitable prices for effective position sizing, and keeping up with the market news.



Based on these criteria, FBS analysts point out seven global companies with high volatility and impressive trading volume stocks that demonstrate promising opportunities for day traders this year:



, a leading electric vehicle company, is well-known for its volatility and high trading volume stocks., with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and other online assets behind, offers profitable price changes for intraday traders.: stocks of this multinational technology company experience significant intraday fluctuations.: with its solid reputation and high trading volume, this semiconductor company is a good choice for day traders., a booking and traveling platform, offers high liquidity and volatility stocks.can also be characterized by high liquidity stocks.has solid financial performance and consistent growth, ideal for day trading. This list serves as a starting point, highlighting stock CFDs with good trading potential in 2023. FBS urges traders to conduct preliminary research, evaluate trends, and employ appropriate risk management strategies to optimize their trading experience.