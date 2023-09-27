North Korean UN envoy warns of 2023 nuclear confrontation, blaming US, allies

(MENAFN) North Korea's representative at the United Nations has described the year 2023 as highly perilous, pointing to a nuclear confrontation that he squarely attributes to the United States and its allies.



"Owing to the reckless and continued hysteria of nuclear showdown on the part of the U.S. and its following forces, the year 2023 has been recorded as an extremely dangerous year that the military security situation in and around the Korean peninsula was driven closer to the brink of a nuclear war," in his speech on Tuesday to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kim Song stated.



He alleged that the United States and South Korea have been issuing "aggressive" and "alarmist" statements, including mentions of an "end to the regime" and "occupation of Pyongyang," which he viewed as clear violations of the principles and objectives set forth in the UN Charter.



"They staged largest scale joint military exercises of clearly aggressive nature one after another on our doorstep including the 'Freedom Shield', 'Ssangryong', 'Combined Joint Fire Annihilation Drill', and 'Ulchi Freedom Shield'."



"The US is now moving on to the practical stage of realizing its sinister intention to provoke a nuclear war by frequently dispatching strategic nuclear submarines and strategic nuclear bombers carrying nuclear weapons in and around the Korean peninsula for the first time in decades," as stated by the envoy.

MENAFN27092023000045015682ID1107150162