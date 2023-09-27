Medical Animation Market To Rise At CAGR Of 20% To Reach US$ 2.35 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Medical Animation Market stands at US$ 379.4 million in 2023. Worldwide demand for medical animation is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 20% through 2033. Growing adoption of medical animation by healthcare professionals for diverse purposes such as pharmaceutical promotion and education is expected to generate attractive prospects for industry stakeholders. There are many life sciences and pharmaceutical firms that are adopting medical animation. Innovation and technological developments in 3D animation technologies for more effective visualization and the development of new drugs are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market in the coming decade. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Medical Animation Industry Research Report

By Technology By Therapeutic Area By End User

4D

3D

2D Flash Animation

Oncology

Cosmeceuticals/Plastic Surgery

Cardiology Dental

Life Science Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Clinics Academic Institutes



Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global market for medical animation reached US$ 316.11 million in 2022.

The market is estimated at US$ 379.4 million in 2023.

The global market is projected to advance at a high-value CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of medical animation technologies are set to reach US$ 2.35 billion by 2033-end.

Worldwide demand for 4D-technology-based medical animation is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 22.7% and reach a value of US$ 491 million by 2033.

The market in the United States was valued at US$ 129 million in 2022.

Demand for medical animation systems in China is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 23% and reach a market value of US$ 139 million by the end of 2033.

The market in Japan is projected to advance at 17.7% CAGR through 2033. Demand for medical animation in Germany is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 18.7% through 2033.

“Growth of the medical animation market is being driven by the rising need for information and visually engaging content in the medical and healthcare education sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Heavy R&D Investments in Medical Animation in the United States

Demand for medical animation in the United States reached US$ 129 billion in 2022. This growth is attributed to a significant increase in the expenditure on R&D activities related to medical animation. In addition, a growing number of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the United States are projected to contribute to revenue streams.

4D technology enables dynamic representation of medical and biological processes. This heightened realism is anticipated to aid patients and healthcare professionals in comprehending the complexities and progression of medical treatments and conditions better. Key factors propelling the demand for anatomical animation based on 4D technology include improved learning and retention, heightened realism, and effective patient education.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.35 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 20% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Leading Market Players

Key players in the market include Flatworld Solutions Pvt., Ltd., Understand.Com, Random42 Scientific Communication, Elara Systems, Inc., vAnimations Studio, Austin Visuals 3D Animation Studio, Nanobot Medical Animation, Broadcast2world, 3FX, Virtual Point, and Delaplaine Creative.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Market Competition

Providers of medical animation employ diverse strategies to achieve their objectives, encompassing efficient supply chain management, stringent quality control, and continuous innovation. Key industry players focus on product launches and portfolio expansion to attract new leads and retain their existing consumer base.

For example:



In October 2022, Understandenhanced its skin treatment catalog by introducing advanced high-definition photo-facial animation. This addition elevates the depiction of skin anatomy and aging effects, featuring popular techniques like Led, BBL, and PL. In August 2022, Understandexpanded its orthopedic library by introducing Diagnostic Hip Arthroscopy, enabling precise representation of procedures, recovery, and associated risks in diagnostic hip arthroscopy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the medical animation market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (4D, 3D, 2D, flash animation), therapeutic area (oncology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, cardiology, dental), and end user (life science companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, surgical centers, & clinics, academic institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

