Zelensky's trip to USA to have positive effect on verdict to fund Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky trip to the USA is going to have a positive effect on the verdict to offer economic aid to his country.



"President Zelensky's visit will have a positive impact on expectations of a decision, including regarding the future financing of Ukraine. We already have a positive example from last year, when the President of Ukraine made, as they said, a surprise visit, and after that the vote was positive. There is every chance to say that this year, no less difficult for Ukraine, for the USA, and for the world, the decision will be positive," Vice Chief of the Leader’s Office Ihor Zhovkva declared in a news agency’s fund-raiser, a Ukrainian news agency mentioned in its report.



The President of Ukraine had the chance to personally discuss weapons, appropriate financial allocations, political support from the United States, and security assurances with members of Congress, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and MPs from both parties during his visit to the United States.

