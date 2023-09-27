Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Is Forecasted To Surpass USD 5.2 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) From 2022 to 2032, the market for food waste recycling machines is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 5.2 billion in 2032.

Around the world, food waste in landfills has grown to be a significant environmental issue. As a result, producers created equipment for recycling food waste that may be used in both residential and commercial settings.

Manufacturers have invented equipment that recycles food waste and converts it to compost in less than 24 hours. The market is anticipated to expand by 1.7X in the upcoming years.

The degree of waste is staggering. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, more than 1.3 billion tonnes of food are wasted annually. Governments all across the world are finding it challenging to recycle enormous amounts of rubbish.

For example, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have set a goal of halving food waste by 2030, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) announced in 2015. Even the European Parliament adopted a measure to decrease food waste by 2030 and introduced recycling targets as part of the 'Circular Economy Package' in 2018.

Initiatives like this are critical in boosting global demand for food waste recycling equipment by nearly a quarter, or 25%, above present levels.

The next lucrative markets for food waste recycling machine producers are Asia-Pacific and Europe. East Asia, South Asia, and Europe each account for roughly 19.3%, 18.5%, and 21.6% market share. This is due to the region's large number of tiny and unorganized players, as well as widespread worries about efficient food waste management.



Key Takeaways:



North America food waste recycling market to remain dominant by contributing over 24.2% to the overall market share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the global market.

By end-user, restaurants and hotels hold 32.4% of the market share. By capacity, 0-50 Kg/Day segment to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

Growth Drivers:



The food waste recycling machine market is being driven by concerns about proper and efficient food waste management across regions. Rising awareness regarding food waste and to reduce it is expected to propel the demand of food waste recycling machine. This has also created a surge in demand for waste collection systems.

Competitive Landscape

As there are so many domestic and regional players, the global food waste recycling machine market is highly fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organizations also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among consumers. As a result of these measures, an innovative food waste recycling machine has been implemented. For instance,



In the year 2021, Maeko devised a machine that smashes food waste and makes bio-organic compost in an anaerobic atmosphere that is ready to use within a day. It also employs a bio-enzyme filtration technology that breaks down all forms of food waste while also removing odors and undesirable smells. In addition, its industrial composters are found in hotels, restaurants, schools, shops, and even private residences. WLabs just released the Zera Food Recycler, a kitchen appliance that can turn food waste into fertilizers in under 24 hours. It uses a completely automated technique to transform roughly 95% garbage into homegrown fertilizer.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are:



BioHiTech Global

Emerson Electric Co.

KCS Engineering

Oklin International

Enic Co. Limited

Hungry Giant Recycling

Bhor Engineering Company

Weimar Biotech

IMC WasteStation Ridan Composting Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Food Waste Recycling Machine Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the food waste recycling machine market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global food waste recycling machine market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:



By Capacity :



0-50 Kg/Day



50-100 Kg/Day



101-300 Kg/Day



301-500 Kg/Day



501-1,000 Kg/Day

Above 1,000 Kg/Day

By Sales Channel :



Online Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channel

By End-User :



Food Processing Centre's



Restaurants & Hotels



Schools & Universities



Composting Sites

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia



Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Report



The report offers insight into the food waste recycling machine market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for food waste recycling machine market between 2022 and 2032.

Food waste recycling machine market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry. Food waste recycling machine market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

