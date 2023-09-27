Aerospace Filter Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
According to a recently completed study released by Fact.MR, the worldwide aerospace filters business is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% and reach a market size of US$ 2,964.49 Million in 2032. The market for aerospace filters is expected to reach US$ 1,398.82 million by 2022. The market's expansion is linked to the rising number of international commercial flights. The incorporation of aerospace filters is also greatly influenced by laws that aim to reduce carbon emissions.
The aircraft filters market demand increased from 2016 to 2021 at an excellent 4% value CAGR, reaching US$ 1,297.79 Million. The COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on the market for aerospace filters, but the travel and tourist sector has increased that demand. The majority of people have shown a rising preference for flying. As a result, there have been more commercial flights produced, which has increased demand for aerospace filters.
The aviation sector is investing in filters due to the numerous benefits it provides. Moreover, the modernization of aircraft along with a high demand for military aircraft is changing the landscape for aerospace filters. Furthermore, research for manufacturing aerospace filters for different aircraft is expected to drive growth of the market.
Modernization of Aircraft boosting growth of Aerospace Filters
The aerospace filtration products include an assortment of standard filter assemblies that are required to fulfil certain industry standards. Increasing investments in the enhancements of the quality of aircraft to provide new opportunities to the market players operating in the aerospace filters market is the key driver of the aerospace filters market. Increasing modernizations in aircraft coupled with a rise in the aircraft fleets supports the growth of the global aerospace filters market during the forecast period.
Contaminations including odor causing compounds, allergens, volatile organic compounds, and other particulate may enter from outside the system. Thus, air purification systems are installed for treating both the recirculated air and the outside air (bleed air). This creates a potential health hazard to the passengers and the crew. For avoiding this, efficient filters for filtering the hazardous contaminants are installed within the aircraft.
Among the end use segments, filter installed in military aviation are expected to capture more than 48% of the market share in 2022. Demand for military aircraft has risen due to increased spending on the defense sector across different developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By product, the market for engine air intake filters will account for nearly 18% of the overall value opportunity during the forecast period of 2022-2032. By end user, military aviation is expected to capture more than 48% of the market share in 2022. Asia Pacific is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.1 Bn during the forecast period. Europe is expected to possess 45% market share for aerospace filters market in the forecast period. Germany, Austria and France will flourish at a CAGR of 28% combined until 2032
Key Segments Profiled in the Aerospace Filters Industry Survey
By Product :
Cabin Air Filters Avionics Filters Hydraulic Filters Engine Air Intake Filters Fuel Filters Oil & Lube Filters Others By Filter Media :
Fiberglass Metal Mesh Pleated Paper Others (Polymers, Fibers) By Aircraft :
Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Regional Body Aircraft Turboprop Rotary Wing By End Use :
Commercial Aviation Business Aviation Military Aviation By Sales Channel : By Region :
North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the aerospace filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mott Corporation, Pall Corporation, Porvair Plc, Swift Filters, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company and Woodward, Inc.
Amphenol Corporation's aerospace filter connectors are designed to match the requirement of different aviation industry. Thus, the company is designing and customizing aerospace filters for military and commercial aircraft Freudenberg & Co. KG, another key player in the aerospace filters market is focusing on using resistant materials to produce aerospace filters that help in filtering out dirt from the internal and external space of the aircraft.
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerospace filters market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Cabin Air Filters, Avionics Filters, Hydraulic Filters, Engine Air Intake Filters, Fuel Filters, Oil & Lube Filters, Others), by Filter Media (Fiberglass, Metal Mesh, Pleated Paper, Others (Polymers, Fibers), by Aircraft (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Body Aircraft, Turboprop, Rotary Wing), by End Use (Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation, Military Aviation) by Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) across three major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa)
