Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Of The Global Paint Additives Market 2023-2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By 2032, the market for paint additives is anticipated to increase significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 12,228.43 million while expanding at a steady CAGR of 2.9%.

The industry is on the rise as a result of rising demand from the industrial and architectural markets, where paints and coatings are widely used in industries like oil and gas, maritime, aerospace, cookware and home goods, furniture, machinery, and automobiles.

The manufacture of“green paints”-environmentally friendly paints with no volatile organic compounds (VOCs)-is one noticeable trend in the market. This environmentally conscious strategy is in reaction to customer preferences that are further magnified by strict regulatory rules and prioritize sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Throughout the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the market.

Another important factor influencing market expansion is the adaptability of paints and coatings. Protective, ornamental, industrial, architectural, speciality, and high-temperature coatings and paints are just a few of the many product options available. Each formulation is tailored to particular roles and offers particular benefits depending on the type of additives used.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the paint additives market report include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel NV, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Dow Chemical, Daikin Industries Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Arch Chemicals, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and others. These companies are adopting strategies such as facility expansions, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market

Segmentation Analysis of the Paint Additives Market

By Product Type

Biocides

Rheology Modifiers

By Formulation

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

By Application

Industrial

Architectural

Automotive

Wood & Furniture

Others

