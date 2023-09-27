Geneva Raw Materials Trader Gunvor To Pay Millions In Fines

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Prosecutor's Office (BA) announced in a media release published on Tuesday that serious deficiencies in the internal organisation of Gunvor International's Geneva branch made it possible to bribe officials in the Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast.

The crimes investigated by the BA occurred between 2008 and 2011. Through bribery, the company gained access to the oil markets in the two countries.

The penalty order was issued in October 2019. The Federal Criminal Court also had to deal with the case. Further proceedings are currently pending, as the BA writes.