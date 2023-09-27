Metsola says EU must begin official membership negotiations with Ukraine before December

(MENAFN) European Parliament Leader Roberta Metsola thinks that the European Union must improve its establishments to brace for the coming waves of expansion and begin official membership talks with Ukraine ahead of Christmas of 2023.



“The European Union must begin a major wave of change to prepare for the arrival of Ukraine as a member state with ‘nothing off the table’, including removing trade tariffs and giving Kyiv access to internal markets before full membership,” European Parliament Leader Roberta Metsola informed a news agency.



Metsola stated that she anticipated member countries to start official talks with Ukraine as fast as December.



“If they [Ukrainians] are going fast, we should match that speed,” she advised.



According to the President of the European Parliament, in order to reduce the possibility of Russian meddling in these nations, the EU must expedite admission to Ukraine and the other Balkan governments that have also applied. According to Metsola, "pushing the can down the road" on expansion will only strengthen nationalism, the far-right, and the extremes on the political spectrum, as well as deepen Euroskepticism.

