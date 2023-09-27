|
SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SFS makes change in CHRO position
27.09.2023 / 06:22 CET/CEST
The Board of Directors of SFS Group AG is making a change to the appointment of the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) position. Arthur Blank, head of the Construction division, will assume responsibility on an interim basis.
