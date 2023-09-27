SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SFS makes change in CHRO position

27.09.2023 / 06:22 CET/CEST



The Board of Directors of SFS Group AG is making a change to the appointment of the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) position. Arthur Blank, head of the Construction division, will assume responsibility on an interim basis.

Further information is to be found in the enclosed media release and on .

Best regards



Benjamin Sieber

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 62 48 M +41 79 666 44 82





End of Media Release



Language: English Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG Rosenbergsaustrasse 8 9435 Heerbrugg Switzerland Phone: +41717275151 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: CH0239229302 Valor: 23922930 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1735109