Evotec SE: Launch of partnering agreement to strengthen biotech innovators in shared R&D economy

LABCENTRAL, BIOLABS, MBC BIOLABS PARTNER WITH EVOTEC TO SUPPORT BIOTECH INNOVATORS THROUGH CRITICAL INFLECTION POINTS

AGREEMENT LEVERAGES EVOTEC'S INTEGRATED END-TO-END SHARED R&D PLATFORM TO ENABLE GREATER ACCESS TO INDUSTRY-GRADE CAPABILITIES AND DRUG HUNTING EXPERTISE FOR LIFE SCIENCES AND BIOTECH STARTUPS ACROSS THE GLOBAL LABCENTRAL / BIOLABS / MBC BIOLABS NETWORK ALL PARTIES PLAY SYNERGISTIC ROLES IN SUPPORTING AND FOSTERING THE SHARED R&D ECONOMY INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM

Hamburg, Germany, and Cambridge, Mass., USA, 27 September 2023:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO), LabCentral, a launchpad for high-potential life science and biotech start-ups, BioLabs, an international membership based network of shared lab and office facilities, and MBC BioLabs, premier providers of co-working laboratory space, today announced an agreement to boost early-stage innovations through access to Evotec's leading shared end-to-end R&D platform.



The agreement will empower LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs's network of promising early-stage life science and biotech companies by enhanced access to Evotec's industry-leading, innovative end-to-end platform and latest technologies for successful drug discovery and development to translate innovative life science research into new, improved ways to treat patients. Through this partnership, Evotec's team of scientists, business builders and experts will have regular presence on-site across the LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs network in the form of hosted educational events and office hours – parts of the efforts towards the joint goal of enhancing success rates of the early-stage companies in the ecosystem.



LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs offers laboratory and office spaces for over 400 start-ups comprising approximately 3,500 scientists and entrepreneurs, giving Evotec direct access to promising research of biotech companies across the US, France and Germany.



Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, commented: “The collaboration with LabCentral / BioLabs / MBC BioLabs is closely aligned with our mission 'Together for Medicines that Matter'. Providing innovators across a globally recognized life science & biotech network access to our industry-leading end-to-end R&D platform enabling speed, safety, efficiency, and enhanced probabilities of success from bench to bedside, will allow more opportunities to discover and develop life-saving therapies.”



Dr Johannes Fruehauf, Founder and President of BioLabs and LabCentral added: “As a strategic partner across the network of LabCentral and BioLabs facilities, Evotec's R&D platform will help our residents accelerate their research as we collectively align on a mission to discover and develop new drugs and therapies to improve human health faster, more efficiently and on a global scale.”



Dr Robert Blazej, Director of MBC BioLabs, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to bring Evotec's world-leading R&D platform even closer to the companies operating in our San Francisco Bay Area facilities. Our goal has always been to empower brilliant entrepreneurs within a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and ultimately, success. Evotec's shared R&D platform dovetails with our shared lab co-working space, furthering this mission.”



No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.





