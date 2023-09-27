Jordanian woman triumphs in Quran memorization competition

(MENAFN) Sondos Sidawi, a 21-year-old woman from Jordan, has achieved a remarkable victory in an international Quran memorization competition, sending a resounding message to those who seek to desecrate Islam's holy book. She emerged as the winner of the prestigious Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition, held in Dubai from September 16 to 22, where she competed against 60 talented contestants.



Hailing from a deeply devout family, Sondos is one of five siblings, with three of her brothers and sisters having also fully memorized the Quran. Her journey into Quranic memorization began at the age of 11 when she started learning in one of the mosques in Ramtha city, located in northwestern Jordan. Remarkably, within less than a year, she had memorized 12 parts of the holy book, and she later completed her memorization under the guidance of her aunt, as revealed by her proud uncle, Saeb Sidawi.



Sondos' dedication and commitment to this spiritual task were truly exceptional. It took her a total of 22 months to fully commit the Quran to memory. She devoted two hours every day to the rigorous memorization process, and during holidays, she would embark on marathon memorization sessions, starting at dawn and continuing until evening prayers, as recounted by her uncle Saeb.



The strong connection that the Sidawi family has with the Holy Quran can be traced back to their parents' unwavering devotion to the sacred text. This profound connection was passed down through the generations, firmly establishing the Quran as a central aspect of their family's life, as evident in Sondos' exceptional achievement.



In 2011, as a testament to their commitment to preserving and sharing the Quran's teachings, the Sidawi family established a center dedicated to teaching others how to memorize Islam's holy book, ensuring that their legacy of devotion endures and continues to inspire others.

