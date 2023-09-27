US Bans Three More Chinese Companies: 'We Do Not Tolerate...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States, in a move signalling increased scrutiny on business practices involving forced labour, has recently broadened its restrictions on Chinese imports.

Three companies, Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co Ltd, Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co. Ltd, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co. Ltd, have been added to the US' Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List. This addition takes the total tally of blacklisted entities to 27.The newly-designated companies are charged with aiding the Xinjiang government in the forced labour recruitment and transportation of Uyghurs and other persecuted minorities. These companies are all headquartered in Xinjiang, a region in western China under international scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups.Also Read: 'Country with one of the world's worst human rights records': India's sharp dig at Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA\"We do not tolerate companies that use forced labour, that abuse the human rights of individuals in order to make a profit,\" Reuters quoted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as saying in the statement.Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!The companies in question have been noted for their operations in the textile and chemical sectors. Specifically, Xinjiang Tianmian produces various textile products including yarn, while Xinjiang Tianshan deals in wool and cashmere garments. Xinjiang Zhongtai, on the other hand, specialises in chemical and building materials like PVC.Under a 2021 US law, imports from companies listed under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List are strictly prohibited. An exception applies only if the importer can affirmatively prove that the products were not made through forced labour.Also Read: Joe Biden says he raised 'human rights, free press' issues with PM Modi, Congress takes digAccording to US authorities, labour camps targeting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been set up in Xinjiang. However, these allegations are staunchly denied by Beijing.

Furthermore, the U.S. State Department has updated its advisory, emphasising the need for businesses to act swiftly in identifying and mitigating the risks associated with forced labour and human rights abuses in their supply chains amid“ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang”.(With Reuters inputs)

MENAFN27092023007365015876ID1107150028