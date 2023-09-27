Kerala: MG University Postpones All Exams Scheduled For September 28

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed its upcoming exams that were set for September 28. A new date for these exams will be announced later. This change comes as the public holiday in the state, initially scheduled for September 27 in observance of Nabi Day, has been shifted to September 28.

The decision to move the public holiday was prompted by a letter from an MLA and Muslim League leader T. V. Ibrahim to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting that Nabi Day be recognised on September 28 instead of September 27. This adjustment was made due to the absence of the new moon on the originally chosen date.

In the meantime, Mahallu Committees are actively preparing to celebrate Nabi Day, with various children's performances enhancing the festivities. The highlight of the celebration is the Duff Mutt, and after weeks of training, the preparations are now in their final stages. All arrangements for this event are progressing rapidly.

Know the bank holidays for this month.

September 27, 2023: Banks will remain closed in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram on Nabi Day.

September 28, 2023: Nabi Day: Bank Holiday in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi

September 29, 2023: Nabi Day: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Jammu, and Srinagar.



