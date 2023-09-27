LEO Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Cancels Audio Launch For THIS Reason; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The makers of the movie "Leo," starring Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt, have decided to cancel the film's audio launch event, which has left Thalapathy fans disappointed. The reason cited for the cancellation is safety concerns and the overwhelming demand for event passes.

Seven Screen Studio shared a post on Twitter stating,“Considering overflowing pass requests and safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons.”





This development follows a recent incident involving AR Rahman's Chennai concert, which faced significant online criticism due to overcrowding and a situation resembling a stampede at the Paniyur venue.

'Leo' featuring Vijay has generated significant excitement since its announcement. The movie is set to release in theatres on October 19. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham, Matthew Thomas, and Sandy. Expectations are rising as director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Vijay's first collaboration, Master, became a huge hit.

It is reported that Leo will have a 24-hour fan show in Kerala. Marathon shows are being organised at SA Multiplex in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, under the leadership of Vijay fan Priyamudan Nanpans. The show will start on October 19 at 7, 11, 2, 6, 9.30, and 11.59, and on October 20 at 4 a.m. The star's fan club also has a plan to provide financial assistance to students.

The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.