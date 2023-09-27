NIA Conduct Raids In 51 Locations To Dismantle Khalistani Gangster Network; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 51 locations, spanning six states, linked to associates of the Lawrence, Bambiha, and Arsh Dalla Gangs. This operation began with an early morning raid on the residence of a liquor contractor in the village of Takhtupura in Punjab's Moga district.

The NIA's involvement in this case stemmed from gangster Arsh Dala's demand for ransom from the liquor contractor, who had complied by providing a portion of the requested ransom. The NIA is now conducting an inquiry into this matter.

The agency also targeted a gun store in the Bajpur police station area of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. Another house in the Clementown police station area of Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, was subjected to an NIA raid.

In Dehradun, local police sources reported that the NIA had been conducting raids since the morning, with a particular focus on examining the firearms inventory at the gun shop.

Previously, the NIA had issued details of 43 individuals associated with a terror gang network believed to have connections to Canada. The agency had solicited information from the public regarding the properties and assets held by these individuals, which could potentially be subject to takeover by the central government.

The NIA also requested information about properties, assets, businesses, and associates connected to these individuals, under their own names or through associates, friends, and relatives, as well as details about business partners, employees, and collection agents.