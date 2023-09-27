Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Speed Of Their Rotation


9/27/2023 4:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and how fast they spin around their axis varies widely. Mercury whirls at 10.9 km/s, while Pluto, though no longer a planet, rotates at about 0.186 km/s, showcasing the diverse rhythms of our solar system's celestial bodies



With a swift spin at 10.9 km/s, Mercury endures extreme temperature swings between its scorching day and frigid night, owing to its minimal atmosphere



At 6.5 km/s, Venus rotates slowly but in reverse, causing its hellish surface heat due to a thick, heat-retaining atmosphere



Rotating at 0.465 km/s, Earth's day-night cycle creates the perfect conditions for life, with moderate temperatures and a diverse climate



At 0.241 km/s, Mars experiences a slightly longer day than Earth, contributing to its unique Martian environment and seasonal changes



Whirling at a staggering 12.7 km/s, Jupiter's rapid rotation creates powerful storms and its iconic banded appearance



Spinning at 10.2 km/s, Saturn's quick rotation adds to the splendor of its stunning ring system and its vibrant atmosphere



Rolling along at 2.75 km/s, Uranus exhibits a peculiar axial tilt, causing it to spin nearly on its side, unlike any other planet



With a rotation speed of 2.69 km/s, Neptune's mysterious and icy world is influenced by its moderately paced spin, contributing to its unique characteristics



Although Pluto is no longer considered a planet, its rotational speed is about 0.186 km/s, resulting in slow spins amidst the Kuiper Belt's icy bodies, far from the Sun

