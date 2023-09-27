Asian Games 2023: Nepal Rewrite T20I Record Books With Stellar Show Against Mongolia; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic moment, the Nepal Cricket team achieved a remarkable feat during the 19th Asian Games T20I match against Mongolia. They posted a colossal total of 314/3, shattering Afghanistan's previous record of 278/3 against Ireland. The star of the show was Nepali cricketer Kushal Malla, who blazed to a century in just 34 balls, breaking the joint record held by Rohit Sharma and David Miller for the fastest century in T20I, achieved in 35 balls. Adding to the fireworks, Dipendra Singh Airee also impressed by scoring a blazing half-century in just 9 balls, setting a new T20I world record.

Notably, Mongolia made its debut in men's cricket on this occasion, and it's worth mentioning that the International Cricket Council (ICC) recognized Mongolia as an associate team only in 2021.

Nepal, positioned in Group 'A,' is set to play its next match against the Maldives. If they maintain their top position in Group 'A,' Nepal will secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Under this scenario, Nepal will face one of the teams among India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan in the quarter-finals. These countries have sent their secondary teams to the Asian Games due to their participation in the One Day World Cup Championship.

The Nepali men's cricket team arrived for this tournament, with key members Sandeep Lamichhane and Sagar Dhakal joining later. The team also includes Rohit Kumar Poudel as captain, along with Kushal Bhurtel, Deependra Singh Airee, Asif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Abhinash Bohara, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Pratish GC, Sompal Kami, Binod Bhadnari, and Saneep Jora.

The record-breaking achievements in this match:

Nepal set the highest total in T20I by a team with 314 runs.

Nepal became the first team to surpass the 300-run mark in T20I.

Kushal Malla of Nepal achieved the fastest century in T20I.

Dipendra Aire of Nepal secured the record for the fastest 50 in T20I.

Nepal hit the most sixes in an innings by a team in T20I with 26 sixes.

