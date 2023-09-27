Mumbai Diaries: Season 2 To Premiere On THIS Date; Here's Where You Can Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Video has revealed the global premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of "Mumbai Diaries," a medical drama that many fans have been eagerly waiting for. This new season is set to debut on October 6.





The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. It features a talented ensemble cast, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi.

In this upcoming season, the story will continue to follow the lives of the medical professionals at Bombay General Hospital, including the doctors, trainees, and staff. They'll be dealing with the aftermath of some challenging events, such as terror attacks, and the personal challenges that follow. Additionally, the season will compare these events with the devastation brought by the floods in Mumbai. The show is known for its intricate storytelling, portraying the resilience of individuals in the face of adversity. Excitingly, you'll be able to watch "Mumbai Diaries Season Two" exclusively on Prime Video, not just in India but in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It's the latest addition to the Prime membership, which offers a wide range of benefits, all for an annual fee of ₹1499.

Nikhil Madhok, who oversees Hindi Originals at Prime Video India, is thrilled about the series. He believes that "Mumbai Diaries" will deeply resonate with a diverse audience due to its intense and immersive storytelling. He also noted that the new season will put the medical team at Bombay General Hospital at the center of various challenges, both literal and metaphorical. Nikkhil Advani, the creator and director of the series, expressed his excitement as well. He mentioned that "Mumbai Diaries" delves into the experiences of frontline workers and medical heroes, showcasing their trials and triumphs. After the overwhelming love and acclaim received for the first season, they've raised the stakes in this new season. He looks forward to collaborating with Prime Video once again and bringing "Mumbai Diaries Season Two" to viewers worldwide.



