The Vaccine War REVIEW: Is Vivek Agnihotri’S Film Stars Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Worth Watching?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Vaccine War Review: Following the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files, acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up to amuse viewers with his next directorial attempt, The Vaccine War. The film's premise, billed as a medical thriller, is based on real-life circumstances surrounding the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 epidemic in India.

The Vaccine War, starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Mohan Kapur, Girija Oak, Sapthami Gowda, and Nivedita Bhattacharya, is billed as "India's first bio-science film," and audiences are eager to see it. It is finally slated to visit theatres tomorrow (September 28) amid a solid buzz and great anticipation, and will compete with Fukrey 3.

The first review of The Vaccine War has already been published before its release, and the film has received excellent feedback.

As the film's team prepares for its premiere, director Vivek Agnihotri turned to social media and published a snapshot of The Vaccine War's first review. The film was recently shown to scientists at the ICMR - National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) in Delhi. Dr. Lokesh Kori, one of the experts, offered his thoughts on The Vaccine War after viewing it and termed it a "must see." Yes, you read that correctly!

Praising the movie, Kori wrote, "A must-watch life experience for each of us, science, scientists, society, and survival. Attended special screening of The Vaccine War, thanks for the invitation ICMR-HQ." Sharing the screenshot, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "A review of #TheVaccineWar from the scientist of @icmr_niv. ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW."

Fukrey 3 Vs The Vaccine War:

When it comes to Day 1 advance bookings, Fukrey 3 is currently ahead of The Vaccine War. According to sources, Fukrey 3 has grossed 1.04 crores in gross ticket sales (excluding blocked seats) across the country, owing primarily to its successful franchise factor.



The Vaccine War, on the other hand, has had little pre-booking interest, with just 25-30 lakhs total ticket sales (excluding blocked seats). Its future is now determined by in-person, over-the-counter ticket sales. The same thing happened with Agnihotri's last release, The Kashmir Files.

