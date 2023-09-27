Espresso To Cappuccino: 7 Types Of Coffee With Distinct Preparation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 distinct coffee types: Espresso, the base for other brews; Cappuccino, equal parts espresso, milk, and foam; Latte, smooth with less foam; Americano, black coffee; Macchiato, espresso with foamed milk; Mocha, espresso with chocolate; and Cold Brew, brewed slowly with various serving options.

Walked into a coffee shop and got overwhelmed by the variety of coffee on the menu? Well, here are 7 types of coffee with their distinct preparation.

Prepared by passing steam through grounded coffee beans on high pressure, espresso is dark in colour. It is consumed on its own without milk and forms the base of other coffees.

Espresso with a small amount of foamed milk is macchiato. It can be served hot and cold



Brewed over an extended period with cold or room temperature water, this coffee can be consumed with or without adding milk.

Espresso, milk and then topped with chocolate. This drink is the favourite of those who love chocolate in their coffee.

Add hot water to espresso and voila, you have Americano, which is commonly known as the black coffee. It is usually consumed without sugar.

With equal parts espresso on the base, milk in the middle and foam on the top, this is a favourite and go to order of many!

A little different than cappuccino, latte has a little less foam on the top. It is known for its smooth and lighter taste.