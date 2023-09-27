Tiger 3: 7 Reasons To Watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan, Katrina kaif starrer Tiger 3, the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise is set to return to screens this Diwali. The story will follow the sequence of 'Ek tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan'. It's part of the larger YRF spy universe
The iconic pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is back to sizzle on screen, ensuring unmatched chemistry and star power
Tiger 3 promises adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will keep you at the edge of your seat, setting new standards for Bollywood action
With 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai"'being massive hits, 'Tiger 3' is set to continue the legacy of this blockbuster franchise
The film's storyline, following the events of 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense and thrills
There are reports of a
surprise cameo by Shah Rukh Khan which adds an extra layer of excitement, bringing together two Bollywood legends in a single film after Pathaan
The 'Band Baaja Baraat', director has quite some hits to his name. So, it is to be seen how he handles such a successful franchise which already has a name of it's own
What better way to celebrate Diwali than with a high-octane, action-packed blockbuster like "Tiger 3"? It's the perfect festive treat for cinema lovers
