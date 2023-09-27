Kerala: Man Arrested For Stabbing 17-Year-Old Girl Over Rejecting Marriage Proposal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A 28-year-old man named Arshad was arrested by the police for stabbing a 17-year-old girl who rejected his marriage proposal in Nadapuram. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Kalachi Old Market Road. Arshad stopped the girl by the way, beat her three times, and stabbed her with a knife in his hand.

Nearby traders intervened to rescue the girl, who suffered a hand injury and was taken to Nadapuram Taluk Hospital. During the altercation, P.P. Afzali, the owner of a store, was also injured.

The marriage was arranged eight months prior, however, the girl decided to call it off due to differences of opinion. Arshad had allegedly threatened her over the phone, prompting her family to relocate. Despite this, Arshad awaited her on the road and attacked her. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a young man was arrested for stabbing his friend, accusing him of not talking when he saw him outside despite having prior knowledge. Danny Rechans (31) was arrested at Puthuval, Pathanamthitta on Wednesday(Sept. 27). The police said that the incident related to the case took place around 11:30 on Sunday night. Santhosh, a resident of Thumba who was his friend, saw Danny outside. However, Santhosh did not speak to Danny. Enraged by this, Danny went to Santhosh's house and stabbed him with a knife.