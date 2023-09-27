Jawan: Atlee Says Deepika Padukone Has Really Taken This Film To Another Level

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the release of the blockbuster film "Jawan," Deepika Padukone's performance as Aishwarya Rathore has undeniably etched a lasting mark in the hearts of the audience, earning widespread acclaim and admiration.

Though an extended cameo, it is sure it has truly become an audience's favourite. The role needed to be played with sensitivity, compassion and strength and there couldn't be a better fit for this role other than Deepika herself!

In a recent interview, when asked about how the director thought about Deepika to be the correct person to portray Aishwarya, he said,“ See everyone loves Aishwarya's character. Actually your heart is everybody's heart. So every girl and every family audience are really really raving Deepika ma'ams role. They're saying it is really emotional, they really felt the connect. And it is the centre of the film. It's the first episode I wrote of the film. So I know it's a very strong and powerful character to be played, so I asked Deepika ma'am, narrated the story to her.. she said, 'Sir it's not just a special appearance it's something else'.. I said yes ma'am.. she said anywhich way I am going to do this.. this is really new and strong for me to do. Then she came on board. She came on set.. with zero makeup, one white saree.. those eyes.. something else I've not seen anyone like that.. So it really took my film to a level where I want to go. Thanks to Deepika ma'am.. I'm conveying this through an interview. She has really made this film to next level!”

Deepika Padukone's extended cameo in the latest blockbuster, "Jawan," has generated significant buzz, and audiences are showering her with praise for her portrayal of Aishwarya Rathore. In this film, Deepika and SRK's magical on-screen chemistry has once again captured the hearts of millions, making fans celebrate their reunion yet again.

On the professional front, Deepika is presently shooting her upcoming movie, 'Fighter,' in Italy, where she shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Additionally, she has exciting projects like 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan lined up among many other unannounced ones.