Dhak Dhak Release Date Out: Taapsee Pannu Debuts Into Production, Details Here

Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to make her debut as a producer with the drama film

Dhak Dhak. The film is slated to release on October 13, 2023, and stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi in important roles. The 36-year-old actress took to social media to share the news and also shared the film's poster.

The film was announced in 2022 and has generated interest due to its unique storyline.

The poster

The poster has Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi looking fierce while posing with their bikes. Sharing the film's poster Taapsee wrote, "My 4 heroes coming to take you along on a journey of their lifetime on 13th OCTOBER 2023. Get the engine revving !!!!!"





About

Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak centers around four ladies who join forces on a bike tour from Delhi to Khardung La for an extraordinary voyage of emotions, thrills, and discoveries. It delves into how this adventure altered their lives permanently.

The film is a heartwarming story of four ladies starting on a life-changing trek to the world's highest motorable pass, and it promises the audience a visual experience that they have probably never seen in cinema before.

Dhak Dhak is produced by Outsiders Films and Viacom 18 Studios in collaboration with BLM Pictures. Debutant Tarun Dudeja directed the film and the script was co-written by Parijat Joshi.