Window World Of Southern Maine Provides Energy-Star Approved Windows

Window Installation Company in Portland ME

WESTBROOK, MAINE, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Window World of Southern Maine is pleased to announce that they sell a vast selection of Energy Star-approved windows to ensure homeowners save money on their utility bills. These energy-efficient windows increase curb appeal and property value while helping homeowners reduce energy costs.Window World of Southern Maine ensures every window they install meets the latest Energy Star standards. Starting in October 2023, the standards are changing. Windows must have a U-factor of at least 0.22, an increase from 0.30. This U-factor measures the window's efficiency in preventing heated and cooled air from escaping the home. A low U-factor means better energy efficiency. Most windows offered by Window World of Southern Maine already meet or exceed these requirements, ensuring homeowners have the best of the best.Window World of Southern Maine aims to help homeowners save as much money as possible when installing their new Energy Star-approved windows. Their team works closely with customers to help them choose energy-efficient models that improve their home's appearance and value.Anyone interested in learning about their selection of Energy Star-approved windows can find out more by visiting the Window World of Southern Maine website or calling 1-207-747-5117.About Window World of Southern Maine: Window World of Southern Maine is a full-service exterior remodeling company specializing in doors , windows, siding and more. They work closely with homeowners to choose the best products to improve curb appeal, enhance property value, and decrease energy costs. They are a trusted name in exterior home remodeling with locations nationwide.

