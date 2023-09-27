Marine Powder Market Value Set To Reach US$ 23,486.5 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global marine powder market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated expansion from US$ 11,825.8 million in 2023 to reach US$ 23,486.5 million by 2033. Over the course of the next decade, spanning from 2023 to 2033, global marine powder sales are expected to experience a remarkable surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

This robust growth in the global marine powder industry can be attributed to several key factors, including the growing recognition of its manifold health benefits, its versatile applications, and its positive environmental impact. Notably, key players in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in Japan and China, have been actively engaged in research and development efforts, resulting in the widespread adoption of marine powder across Asia. Additionally, significant consumption markets are observed in North America and Europe, where concerns about sustainability, the rise of veganism, and an increasing demand for novel proteins are driving the uptake of marine powder products.

Key Trends:



The maritime sector is progressively embracing digital technologies and automation as means to enhance efficiency, safety, and the decision-making process.

The expansion of research and development initiatives focused on marine powder ingredients has resulted in the discovery of novel bioactive compounds and their potential applications.

Marine powder is employed to supply essential nutrients to livestock and aquaculture species, promoting their growth, bolstering their immune systems, and ensuring overall well-being.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of maintaining gut health, emphasizing the role of fermented foods like marine powder. There is a growing interest in prebiotics and probiotics, driving innovation in functional ingredient formats, delivery methods, and dosages to enhance effectiveness and convenience.

Competitive landscape:

To satisfy consumer demand, top marine Powder producers regularly release a new line of products. To gain a competitive edge in the market, they are also utilizing tactics like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, partnership, advertisements, and celebrity endorsements.

For instance :



Garden of Life introduced Oceans 3 Healthy Hormones, a marine-based Powder designed specifically to support women's hormonal balance. It combines botanicals, omega-3 fish oils, and necessary nutrients. In 2020, Croda International launched a new range of marine-based powders called SeaSpire. The powders are derived from sustainably sourced seaweed and provide benefits for skin hydration, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Key Companies Profiled:



Sports Research

Vital Proteins

Further Food

Codeage

Amandean

SkinnyFit

NeoCell

BioSchwartz

Youtheory

ForestLeaf MAV Nutrition

Marine Powder Market by Category :

· By Product Type :



Fish Protein Powder

Algae-Based Powder

Shellfish Powder Fish Meal Powder

· By Source :



Fish

Algae/Seaweed

Shellfish Other

· By End Use :



Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed Other

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

