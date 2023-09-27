Increase of 40% in the Numbers of Sports Events hosted by Hamdan Sports Complex

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Board of Directors of Hamdan Sports Complex, which is affiliated under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), reviewed the several championships & camps took place at the Complex, since the beginning of 2023, referring to the dramatic increase in the numbers of sports events hosted by the Complex during the last period.



This came during the Board’s periodical meeting, which was convened at DSC’s premises and chaired by H.E. Ahmed Mohammed Bin Shaafar the Board’s Chairman of the Complex, in the presence of H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Deputy Chairman and the other Board’s Members; these are: Mr. Bader Ahmed Anouhi & Mr. Tariq Abdul Rahman Al-Saleh, in addition to Mr. Saleh Al-Marzouqi, Director of Corporate Support Dept., & Mr. Abdulla Shahdad, the Hamdan Sports Complex’s Manager.



The meeting dealt with the latest preparations for hosting further international camps & events during the upcoming period.



The meeting discussed the plan of work during the coming period and the list of several championships & events to be hosted by the Complex. The meeting explained the programs of the various sports academies which have chosen the Complex as a destination for their daily trainings throughout the year.



Hamdan Sports Complex’s Board reviewed the great increase in the numbers of the sports championships & events took place at the Complex since the beginning of 2023. The Complex witnessed an increase of 40% in the numbers of championships & sports camps, as 55 various sports events were held at the Complex this year, comparing to 38 events hosted during the last year. 17 Olympic & non-Olympic championships were organized at the Complex besides several community events; these are: swimming, artistic swimming, diving, water polo, freestyle diving, underwater hockey, aquathlon, duathlon, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, badminton, fitness, cycling, drifting and triathlon.



Review was also made for the list of clubs’ camps & international camps, took place at the Complex, besides the Olympic champions & international champions who have chosen Hamdan Sports Complex as a destination for trainings as part of their preparations for Paris Olympics 2024 and other future championships. In this regard, more than 20 international camps were held at the Complex.



The meeting referred to the programs of the various 25 sports academies, which are taking the Complex as a destination for their daily trainings throughout the year.



The meeting dealt with the commercial strategy & operational plan of the Complex, aiming to find the best ways to increase investment, boost revenues in the Complex and ensure the continuity of work efficiently as per the best international specifications & standards.



The Hamdan Sports Complex’s Board has confirmed the importance of the continuity of ideal investment of the self-resources besides the implementation of the best practices to enhance the global status of the Complex and to attract further local, regional & international events which may contribute to develop sport & boost the status of Dubai on the global sports map.



The meeting focused on the plan of work during the upcoming period and the list of the several events & championships hosted by the Complex besides the list of clubs & national teams which are desirous to train & camp at the Complex. In this respect, respective bodies of the Complex have received requests from clubs & national teams of various countries in the world to arrange international camps at the Complex as part of preparations for the upcoming Olympics & other international championships.



Hamdan Sports Complex has become a favorite destination for several national teams & Olympic champions of multi-nationalities who held trainings & arranged successful camps at the Complex during the last periods; as result of which several champions have won Olympic medals; among them are three winners of golden medals & five winners of silver medals; top of whom are the South Africa’s swimmer Chad Lee Chloe / the Japanese female swimmer Rey Canto / the badminton champion of Denmark Victor Akelsen, besides other athletes who have won nine golden medals, three silver medals & bronze medal in international championships; top of them are: the French diving star Gary Hunt / Russian rhythmic swimming star Anastasia Akhipovskaya and many other stars.







