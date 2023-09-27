Amanat Holdings Announces Dr. Howard Podolsky as Group CEO of Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center

(MENAFN- Teneo) 27 September 2023 | Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“Amanat” or the “Company”), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announces today that Dr. Howard Podolsky has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (“CMRC”).



Dr.Howard has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector across executive management, clinical leadership and healthcare regulations.





Amanat Holdings Chairman, Hamad Alshamsi, said:



“We’re delighted that Dr. Howard Podolsky has joined Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center as Group CEO. Dr. Howard is a seasoned healthcare executive who brings decades of experience, both from his previous nine years at CMRC and his previous senior role at SEHA. Dr. Howard will be instrumental in executing our ambitious growth strategy at CMRC, and helping drive forward Amanat’s value creation strategy, including our target to deliver 1,000 pan regional beds in three years.”





Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Centre CEO, Howard Podolsky, said:



“Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Centre is the largest pan-GCC post-acute care provider with c.400 operational beds and it is a honour to return to the company to lead it through its next stage of growth. My focus will be on continuing to grow our business in the long-term care sector in the UAE and KSA, where we are already adding c.300 additional beds in order to help address an estimated 17,000 bed supply gap and have recently announced a partnership with Mada International Holding to collaborate on Ministry of Health Public-Private Partnership projects in Saudi Arabia.”



Dr. Howard Podolsky previously served as Group Chief of Staff for SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services, PJSC), as well as Vice President, Medical Underwriting, for American General Life Companies, a subsidiary of AIG. As a pioneering healthcare leader, Dr. Howard developed the first physician-led Accountable Care Organization in the United States and has served as corporate Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer for several national healthcare organizations in the United States. Dr. Howard achieved his Doctor of Medicine from the State of Buffalo, New York, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, his Juris Doctor of Law from St. Louis University School of Law (Dean Scholar), and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Olin School of Business, Washington University in St. Louis (Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society).







MENAFN27092023006068013223ID1107149766