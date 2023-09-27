Great Lakes Women's Business Council Announces 2023 Excellence In Supplier Diversity Awardees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EMBARGOED UNTIL WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 – 2 PM EST

- Michelle Richards, Founder & Executive DirectorDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Great Lakes Women's Business Council has honored several of the most influential businesses and corporations in southeast Michigan at their Supplier Diversity & Awards Program Luncheon, at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace. The luncheon is part of the 2023 Great Lakes Women's Business Conference , which has brought together more than 1,000 certified women-owned businesses from around the country to“Scale up for Success!”Corporate members of Great Lakes WBC are eligible to apply for the awards. They complete an application, detailing their adherence to the factors that GLW Business Council uses to measure their impact on supplier diversity. These factors include the company's percentage of spending with certified women business owners; whether the company has a supplier diversity program, policy and commitment; and whether the company requires its suppliers to also spend a certain percentage with women-owned businesses. High scoring companies that win the top“Best in Class” award also support women's advocacy organizations by participating on boards and committees, and by supporting them financially.The Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award Categories announced today include:Best in Class – Corporations that have excelled in all major categories surveyed, including women business enterprise spend and capacity building, and advocacy for women-owned businesses.AdientBlue Cross Blue ShieldComerica BankDTE EnergyFord Motor CompanyGeneral MotorsKelly ServicesMiller KnollStellantisToyotaWalbridgeAdvanced – Corporations with a documented and strong commitment to women's business enterprise advocacy, capacity building and contracting. Advanced category award winners are leaders among their peers.Auto Club Group (AAA)Barton MalowDanaFranklin EnergyYanfengEmerging – Corporations that have demonstrated an increasing commitment to advancing capacity building and contracting opportunities for certified women business owners.DFM SolutionsFlex N GateStrategic Staffing

Delora Hall Tyler

First Media Group

+1 2487556512



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn