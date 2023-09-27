AUTO24 Launches Its Pre-Owned Car Marketplace To Four New Markets : Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal And South-Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUTO24 rolls out pre-owned car marketplace to Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal & South-Africa, amplifying its global presence. A strategic expansion move.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- AUTO24.africa , an innovative pre-owned car marketplace, today announced its expansion into four new African markets: Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa. This move comes after a remarkably successful first year in Ivory Coast and positions the platform to become the continent's number one multi-brand retailer for used cars. Following last year's investment from Stellantis, AUTO24.africa is revolutionizing the African automotive sector with first-of-its-kind customer offerings."Our obsession is to be customer-centric," expressed Axel Peyrière, CEO of AUTO24. "Our goal is not only to be the best in the market but to ensure we deliver unparalleled services for every used car buyer and seller. This expansion is a testament to our dedication."AUTO24.africa offers unparalleled and exclusive services, including a five-day refund policy, a six-month warranty, one-year maintenance, and one-year insurance plans for all vehicles. The platform also provides convenient financing options in association with several partners. These benefits are a first in many African countries and redefine the standard for car ownership across the continent.Stellantis, as main investor, continues to back AUTO24.africa in its ambitious journey which perfectly aligns with Stellantis' strategic plan DARE FORWARD 2030 by participating to expand our offer of mobility solutions to widely meet the customer needs in Africa.Africar Group, the parent company of AUTO24.africa, has been a pioneer in online automotive classifieds in Sub-Saharan Africa since its founding in Australia in 2016. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to offer seamless digital experiences that meet the unique needs of the African market.This year's expansion is a part of AUTO24.africa's long-term vision to become the leading multi-brand certified pre-owned car retailer in Africa. The platform aims to introduce even more features and capabilities that will further elevate the automotive buying and selling experience, all with trust and transparency.The upcoming platforms for the newly added countries will be uniquely available in both international and local languages, catering to a wider range of customers. These dedicated websites - auto24.ma for Morocco, auto24.rw for Rwanda, auto24.co.za for South Africa, and auto24.sn for Senegal - will provide an exceptional feature allowing customers to reserve and secure their desired car prior to test-driving and finalizing the purchase. This distinct offering sets a new benchmark in the market, further enhancing the customer experience.

