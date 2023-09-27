Gluten Replacer Market Is Predicted To Exceed A Valuation Of US$ 1 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global gluten replacer market, as of 2023, currently stands at a valuation of US$ 523.24 million. According to a recent study conducted by Fact.MR, a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1 billion by the conclusion of 2033. This expansion is expected to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.
Gluten replacers are specially formulated to replicate the texture, binding properties, and elasticity found in products containing gluten. These replacements can be crafted using a diverse range of ingredients, including starches (such as cornstarch and potato starch), gums (including xanthan gum and guar gum), proteins (like soy protein and pea protein), and various other functional ingredients.
Key Takeaways from Market Study :
The global gluten replacer market is valued at US$ 523.24 million in 2023. Worldwide demand for gluten replacers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The global market is expected to reach US$ 1 billion by the end of 2033. Demand for gluten replacers in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 78.06 million by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period.
“Increasing need for gluten-free products, driven by factors such as rising cases of celiac disease & gluten sensitivity and constantly evolving dietary choices, has led to the growth of the gluten replacer market in recent years ,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive landscape:
Gluten-free bakery products require careful formulation and experimentation to achieve the desired texture, structure, and taste. Top producers of gluten replacers often rely on a combination of different gluten replacers to optimize the functionality and sensory attributes of the final products for food safety concerns. This allows them to create gluten-free bakery items that closely resemble their gluten-containing counterparts.
In 2020, Ingredion, a global ingredient solutions provider, launched its NOVATION Prima 309 and 609 functional native starches. These starches act as gluten replacers and improve the texture, shelf life, and overall quality of gluten-free bakery products. In 2019, Kerry, an Irish food ingredients company, introduced its Acryleast, an innovative solution for reducing acrylamide formation in baked goods. Acryleast acts as a gluten replacer while also helping address food safety concerns.
Key Companies Profiled:
Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd. Deosen CP Kelco (A Huber Company) Cargill, Incorporated Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG ADM Swastik Gum Industries Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Key Segments of Gluten Replacer Industry Research:
Gums Potato Starch Corn Rice Almonds
Bakery Products
Bread & Buns Cakes & Pastries Cookies & Biscuits Dairy Products Meats Snacks Desserts & Ice Cream Condiments & Dressings
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
What differences can the gluten replacer report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?
Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the gluten replacer and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:
Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the gluten replacer Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key gluten replacers New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets
