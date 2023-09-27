Gluten Replacer Market Is Predicted To Exceed A Valuation Of US$ 1 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global gluten replacer market, as of 2023, currently stands at a valuation of US$ 523.24 million. According to a recent study conducted by Fact.MR, a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1 billion by the conclusion of 2033. This expansion is expected to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Gluten replacers are specially formulated to replicate the texture, binding properties, and elasticity found in products containing gluten. These replacements can be crafted using a diverse range of ingredients, including starches (such as cornstarch and potato starch), gums (including xanthan gum and guar gum), proteins (like soy protein and pea protein), and various other functional ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study :



Worldwide demand for gluten replacers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is expected to reach US$ 1 billion by the end of 2033. Demand for gluten replacers in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 78.06 million by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the projected period.

“Increasing need for gluten-free products, driven by factors such as rising cases of celiac disease & gluten sensitivity and constantly evolving dietary choices, has led to the growth of the gluten replacer market in recent years ,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Gluten-free bakery products require careful formulation and experimentation to achieve the desired texture, structure, and taste. Top producers of gluten replacers often rely on a combination of different gluten replacers to optimize the functionality and sensory attributes of the final products for food safety concerns. This allows them to create gluten-free bakery items that closely resemble their gluten-containing counterparts.



In 2020, Ingredion, a global ingredient solutions provider, launched its NOVATION Prima 309 and 609 functional native starches. These starches act as gluten replacers and improve the texture, shelf life, and overall quality of gluten-free bakery products. In 2019, Kerry, an Irish food ingredients company, introduced its Acryleast, an innovative solution for reducing acrylamide formation in baked goods. Acryleast acts as a gluten replacer while also helping address food safety concerns.

Key Companies Profiled:



Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Deosen

CP Kelco (A Huber Company)

Cargill, Incorporated

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

ADM

Swastik Gum Industries Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Segments of Gluten Replacer Industry Research:

By Product Type :



Gums



Xanthan Gum

Guar Gum

Potato Starch

Corn

Rice Almonds

By Application :



Bakery Products



Bread & Buns



Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Dairy Products

Meats

Snacks

Desserts & Ice Cream Condiments & Dressings

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

