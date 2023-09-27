The Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. 2023 ULD World Championships

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 26, 2023 6:12 am - (1888PressRelease) The ULD World Championship Presented by Experience Columbia, SC Comes to Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia, South Carolina for 2023. Athletes in Over 50 Divisions From Around The World Compete for the Title of World Champion.

Myrtle Beach, SC - Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. (ULDTM) will host their most anticipated event of the year, the 2023 ULD World Championships. The five-day event will be held at Par Tee Golf Center in West Columbia, SC. It will take place from October 4th to October 8th, 2023, and will showcase long drive athletes from around the world.

The 2023 ULDTM World Championships are presented by Experience Columbia, SC, with associate sponsorships that include: Shark Attack Golf; Groov; TecTecTec; True Pop Popcorn; Katalyst; and WingDing TV.

Athletes from across the globe have participated in leagues, league championships, and qualifiers to secure their spots in this event. The competition spans across a wide range of age divisions, from the seasoned veterans of the 75+ category down to the rising stars aged 7 & Under.

The 2023 ULDTM World Championships offer divisions for both amateurs and professionals with categories for athletes with disabilities and the Valor divisions, which pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of current military, veteran military personnel, and first responders.

In the 2023 season, ULDTM has hosted and sanctioned hundreds of events worldwide. Athletes from North America, Central America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe have qualified for this event.

The schedule by division is as follows:

Wednesday, October 4th: 75+, 70+, 65+, 60+, and 55+

Thursday, October 5th: 50+, 45+, and 40+

Friday, October 6th: 35+ and Open

Saturday, October 7th: Youth, Junior, Adaptive, Open, and 35+ Finals

Sunday, October 8th: Adult Women and Valor divisions

Public admission to the event is free. Bleaches are provided. The venue address is:

Par Tee Golf Center

3209 Charleston Highway

West Columbia, SC 29172

For additional information and updates on the 2023 ULDTM World Championships, please visit the official website at media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Media Relations Ultimate Long Drive, Inc. Phone: 843-272-1900 - Email: info ( @ ) ultimatelongdrive dot com dot

About Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.: Ultimate Long DriveTM (ULDTM) is the largest long drive golf organization in the world in both membership / participants and events played annually.

ULDTM provides long drive golf competition for all ages and abilities around the world. Ultimate Long Drive, Inc and its licensees operate hundreds of long drive events annually in leagues, regional majors, and its world championship.