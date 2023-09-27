Unlocking Potential: Small Satellite Market Surges At 16.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 26, 2023 6:24 am - Small Satellite Market by Mass (Small Satellite, CubeSat), Application, Subsystems (Satellite Bus, Payload, Solar Panel, Satellite Antenna), Frequency, End-use (Commercial, Government & Defence, Dual-use), Orbit and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The Small Satellite Market is on a trajectory of rapid growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 3.2 billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach a staggering USD 7.0 billion by 2028, showcasing a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2023 to 2028. This phenomenal expansion is underpinned by several key factors, including the integration of cutting-edge technology and the adoption of commercial-off-the-shelf electronic circuits in small satellite development.

The market research, conducted over 327 pages, comprising 307 data tables and 47 figures, offers an in-depth analysis of the small satellite market. It covers various aspects, including mass (small satellite, CubeSat), application, subsystems (satellite bus, payload, solar panel, satellite antenna), frequency, end-use (commercial, government & defense, dual use), orbit, and regional perspectives.

Dominance:

Among the end-use segments, the commercial sector is poised to capture the largest share of the small satellite market in 2023. A significant catalyst for this growth is the substantial reduction in launch costs. Historically, launching satellites into orbit incurred exorbitant expenses, often exceeding $100 million. However, the emergence of new launch companies such as SpaceX and Rocket Lab have dramatically lowered the cost of deploying small satellites into space. This cost reduction has led to the development of small satellite constellations, driven by increasing investments from the private sector in space research and satellite communication services.

Satellite Bus Leading the Way:

The satellite bus segment stands out as the largest market share holder among the various subsystems. This dominance can be attributed to the versatile applications of small satellites, including earth observation, communication, and research. As new technologies and applications continue to emerge, the small satellite bus segment is expected to expand and diversify in the coming years.

LEO Takes Centre Stage:

In the orbit segment, Low Earth Orbit (LEO) small satellites are expected to maintain their dominance in the market. Their pivotal role in high-speed, low-latency communication, coupled with the increasing number of satellite and spacecraft launches in LEO, drives this trend. Meanwhile, the Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) segment is poised for the highest growth rate, reflecting the growing demand for specific applications.

North America's Lead:

Geographically, North America is projected to command the largest market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to NASA's Research and Development initiatives and increased military spending on surveillance missions.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the small satellite market include Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Airbus Defence and Space (Germany). These companies are at the forefront of innovation and are driving the industry forward with their cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

