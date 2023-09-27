New Commission-Free Online Ordering Solution Set To Revolutionize Restaurant Operations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, US, Aug-2023– In a game-changing move for the restaurant industry, The Foody Gram is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative commission-free online ordering solution. Designed to empower restaurants of all sizes, this cutting-edge platform is set to transform the way eateries manage their operations.



The commission-heavy model has long been a burden on restaurants, eating into their profits and stifling growth. The Foody Gram's new online ordering solution aims to disrupt this status quo by offering a cost-effective alternative that puts control back in the hands of restaurant owners.



Key features of the solution include:



Zero Commissions: Say goodbye to exorbitant commission fees that eat into your earnings. Our platform ensures that restaurants keep every dollar they earn.



Seamless Integration: A user-friendly interface seamlessly integrates with existing restaurant systems, minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency.



Enhanced Customer Experience: The platform provides a hassle-free ordering experience for customers, leading to increased satisfaction and repeat business.



Cost-Efficiency: With a fixed monthly subscription fee, restaurants can accurately forecast expenses and allocate resources more efficiently.



The Foody Gram believes that the restaurant industry deserves a fair and sustainable solution. Our commission-free online ordering platform aims to level the playing field and empower restaurants to thrive in today's digital landscape.



With a commitment to revolutionizing restaurant operations, this commission-free online ordering solution marks a new era for the industry. Visit or contact them at to get your questions answered.



About the Company:



The Foody Gram was started by a digital marketing firm in 2020 that wanted to help restaurants, food trucks, and other eateries reach more customers. With the help of The Foody Gram's Online Ordering Software, people can easily order food, reserve a table, or get help with takeaways. The software benefits in increasing one's restaurant's online presence and getting more customers, thus increasing revenue.

