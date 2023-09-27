114 People Perish In Fiery Fire In Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- At least 114 people have perished in a ferocious fire that gutted a wedding hall in Ninawa in northern Iraq, the province governor Najm Al-Jabbouri said in a statement on Wednesday.



Al-Jabbouri said the fire broke out at the hall, located in Al-Hamadaniyah, also noting that at least 300 people were injured with fiery flames.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa Al-Sudani, according to an official statement, urged all relevant authorities to mobilize all resources to relieve the injured and help the afflicted in the area.

The ministry of interior indicated that the hall was built with highly inflammable materials and indicated that blazes broke out when revelers used fireworks during a wedding.

Authorities are investigating circumstances of the deadly accident. (end) sbr.rk