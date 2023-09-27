(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA)

1976 -- A 3.8 degrees earthquake jolts Kuwait before dawn.

1986 -- Kuwait stock exchange inaugurates the main trading hall.

1990 -- Leaders of the world robustly applauds the speech by the Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah regarding the flagrant Iraqi aggression at the UN. Peoples of Kuwait and many nations, touched by the Amir's emotional statement, have shed tears.

1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah declares cancelling all debts burdening poor nations.

2000 -- The United Nations Security Council agrees to pay compensation to Kuwait amounting to USD 15.9 billion for damage inflicted in the Kuwaiti oil sector by the Iraqi aggressors.

2012 -- Kuwait allocates USD 500 million to relieve Yemen.

2016 -- Kuwait grants Jordan USD 20 million for aiding regions that host Syrian refugees.

2019 -- The Kuwaiti female shooter Sara Al-Hawal wins the gold medal in the Asian tournament. (end) mbm.rk