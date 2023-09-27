Canadian parliament speaker retires following asking Nazi SS to join session

(MENAFN) The speaker of the Canadian parliament who had asked a past member of the Nazi SS to take part in a session had to retire on Tuesday as a result of pressure from the administration and the opposition.



The resignation of Anthony Rota is effective as of Wednesday.



Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was invited to Friday's House of Commons speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Rota introduced Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" and a "Canadian hero," claiming he was unaware that Hunka was a Nazi. Lawmakers gave Hunka a standing ovation.



Rota expressed regret for his gaffe on Monday after Hunka's past came to light. However, the controversy upset Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the misstep as "deeply embarrassing."



“It's extremely upsetting that this happened. The Speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized,” declared Trudeau. “But this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians.”

