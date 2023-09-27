Introducing New Sora Sky Brunch: International Cuisine With A Japanese Twist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Sora Restaurant located at Park Hyatt Doha has launched the New Sora Sky Brunch every Friday from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM. This long-awaited revamp promises an enchanting fusion of international buffet with a Japanese twist.

Perched on the 21st floor of Park Hyatt Doha, in Msheireb Downtown, the restaurant also offers a panoramic view of Doha Corniche for guests to enjoy their brunch with a view.

It includes a wide variety of International dishes, such as food stations featuring an array of seafood, oysters, sushi, etc. One of the main attractions of the brunch includes a Robata Live station featuring a rotating selection of meats and delectable sauces. It also serves tantalizing dishes like Beef with pepper and oyster sauce, Steamed Sea bream, Yaki Soba Chicken, and Vegetable Yakimeshi.

From his side, Franck Detrait, the Director Food & Beverages and Culinary, commented:“It is truly a rewarding feeling to have our ideas come to life and have our guests experience it. We wanted to please all palates, this is why we have introduced an international buffet while keeping Sora's twist.”

The brunch's exceptional ambience includes live entertainment and photobooth services which provide a very engaging environment for guests and staff alike. A powerful duo of a live DJ and a saxophone player, that makes guests sweep off of their feet and hit the dance floor of Sora.

Sora Sky Brunch is available every Friday from 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM with three different packages:

- QAR 329 inclusive of Soft Beverages

- QAR 449 inclusive of Special Beverages

- QAR 489 inclusive of Special Beverages

For reservations or more information, 3158 7941.