Reduced-Fat Meat Market Is Estimated To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.6% Through 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the expected valuation of the global reduced fat meat market is US$ 15 billion for 2033-end. Global demand for reduced-fat meat is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

Reducing the total content of fat in processed meat is desirable as well as feasible. Effective combinations of various fat substitutes are likely to reduce the levels of saturated fats and caloric content. These factors can result in the development of products with a high degree of nutritional value. These newly developed products are alternatives to conventionally processed products. They also contain reduced fat content, that too at minimal or no extra cost, with improved quality. At present, various research activities are taking place to produce fat-free food products, including meat items.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report –

The proposed relationships between saturated or low polyunsaturated fatty acids ratio and high cholesterol levels have resulted in an increased concentration of industry players developing low-fat food products. In addition, rising incidence of coronary heart diseases are also bolstering the consumption of low-fat meat products. Researchers are working to reduce the use of animal fat in meat products. As such, they are developing products that contain nutritional ingredients with a noticeable reduction in the content of calories and fat.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of reduced fat meat are expected to reach US$ 15 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

Valuation of the reduced fat meat industry is US$ 9.5 billion in the year 2023. Demand for minimal or no-fat meat products is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

“Increasing initiatives by health organizations to develop food products with minimal or low fat and cholesterol at economical prices are expected to contribute to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Reduced Fat Meat Industry Research

By Type :



Beef

Poultry

Seafood Others

By Distribution Channel :



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Food Stores

Convenience Stores Online Retail

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

People around the world are concerned related to their diet. With the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food products, manufacturers need to concentrate on processed meats that have high protein content and low fat. Health concerns related to the utilization of fat and rising consumer preference for low-fat foods are estimated to contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Reduced fat meat suppliers are investing at an increased rate to develop new products for the wider availability of products across the world.

For instance :

Kellog Co. made an investment of US$ 45 million for the expansion of its manufacturing plant at Morningstar Farm in Ohio.

Key Companies Profiled:



Amy's Kitchen

The Vegetarian Butcher

Beyond Meat Inc.

Taifun-Tofu GmbH

DuPont

Sweet Earth Foods

Gold & Green Foods Maple Leaf Foods

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global reduced fat meat market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (beef, poultry, seafood, others) and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty food stores, convenience stores, online retail), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

US sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: